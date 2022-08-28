Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Eltek Stock Down 7.8 %
ELTK opened at $4.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $24.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66 and a beta of -1.75. Eltek has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $7.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.02.
Eltek Company Profile
