Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) Upgraded to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup raised Elkem ASA from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Elkem ASA Stock Up 11.1 %

OTCMKTS:ELKEF opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. Elkem ASA has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $4.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.70.

Elkem ASA Company Profile

Elkem ASA manufactures and sells metals and materials in Norway, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Poland, Spain, the Netherlands, and othe European countries. It operates through three segments: Silicones, Silicon Products, and Carbon Solutions. The Silicones segment produces and sells various silicone-based products across various sub-sectors, including release coatings, engineering elastomers, healthcare products, specialty fluids, emulsions, and resins.

