Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) Upgraded to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Citigroup raised Elkem ASA from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd.
Elkem ASA Stock Up 11.1 %
OTCMKTS:ELKEF opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. Elkem ASA has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $4.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.70.
Elkem ASA Company Profile
Elkem ASA manufactures and sells metals and materials in Norway, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Poland, Spain, the Netherlands, and othe European countries. It operates through three segments: Silicones, Silicon Products, and Carbon Solutions. The Silicones segment produces and sells various silicone-based products across various sub-sectors, including release coatings, engineering elastomers, healthcare products, specialty fluids, emulsions, and resins.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Elkem ASA (ELKEF)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Elkem ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elkem ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.