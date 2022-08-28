Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.11)-(0.09) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company issued revenue guidance of $260-262 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $260.67 million. Elastic also updated its FY23 guidance to $(0.31)-(0.25) EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ESTC shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Elastic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Elastic from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Elastic from $133.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $123.85.

Elastic Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Elastic stock traded down $2.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.96. 2,844,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,405,575. Elastic has a 52-week low of $50.74 and a 52-week high of $189.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.71 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Insider Transactions at Elastic

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $239.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.38 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 39.42% and a negative net margin of 23.64%. Elastic’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total transaction of $455,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,833.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total transaction of $455,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,102 shares in the company, valued at $371,833.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 2,663 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $201,908.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,984,017.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,603 shares of company stock valued at $937,184. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elastic

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESTC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Elastic by 51.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the first quarter valued at $229,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 10.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the first quarter valued at $295,000. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Featured Articles

