Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.31)-(0.25) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.30). The company issued revenue guidance of $1.080-1.086 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion. Elastic also updated its Q2 guidance to $(0.11)-(0.09) EPS.

Elastic Price Performance

Shares of Elastic stock traded down $2.02 on Friday, hitting $82.96. 2,844,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,405,575. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.71 and a beta of 1.17. Elastic has a 12-month low of $50.74 and a 12-month high of $189.84.

Get Elastic alerts:

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $239.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.38 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 23.64% and a negative return on equity of 39.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. Analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

A number of brokerages recently commented on ESTC. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Elastic from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Elastic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $123.85.

In other news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 2,663 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $201,908.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,984,017.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total transaction of $455,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,833.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 2,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $201,908.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,984,017.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,603 shares of company stock valued at $937,184. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elastic

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESTC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Elastic by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,038,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,112,000 after buying an additional 101,159 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Elastic by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,557,000 after buying an additional 259,742 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Elastic by 1.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,557,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,547,000 after buying an additional 22,421 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Elastic by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,136,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,921,000 after buying an additional 35,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Elastic by 16.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 789,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,397,000 after buying an additional 114,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.