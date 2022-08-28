Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 219,902 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 677,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 219,902 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $124,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.9% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,050,000 after buying an additional 3,944 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $6,306,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,441,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total transaction of $584,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,651 shares in the company, valued at $29,159,730.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 4.0 %

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI set a $175.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.63.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $162.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.21. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.39 and a 12-month high of $228.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.08 and a 200 day moving average of $173.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.49 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.95%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

