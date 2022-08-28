Eagle Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,727,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,779 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies comprises 0.9% of Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Raytheon Technologies worth $171,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Vertical Research decreased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.10.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $93.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $106.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.81.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 73.58%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

