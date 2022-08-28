Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $154.68 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 843,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 179,529 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up 0.8% of Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Texas Instruments worth $154,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,345,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 11,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TXN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Benchmark began coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.19.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Texas Instruments stock opened at $169.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 5.09. The firm has a market cap of $154.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.83. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.02% and a net margin of 43.78%. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,955,124.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

