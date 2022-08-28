Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $105.82 Million Stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,424,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,454 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 1.09% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $105,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 73,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 685.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 10,105 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 42.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FBHS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $102.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $134.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.29.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Stock Performance

NYSE FBHS opened at $62.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.56. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.86 and a twelve month high of $109.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 9.41%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

