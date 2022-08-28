Eagle Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 780,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 190,178 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Eaton worth $118,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in Eaton by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its holdings in Eaton by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 7,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Eaton by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 9,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETN opened at $141.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.97. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $122.50 and a 1 year high of $175.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.15 and a 200-day moving average of $143.14.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 17.04%. Eaton’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.15%.

ETN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Eaton from $178.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.64.

In other Eaton news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,944.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,858.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

