Eagle Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,261,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,551 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Medtronic worth $139,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,162,603,000 after buying an additional 4,883,180 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,974,329 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,033,399,000 after buying an additional 1,591,381 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 45,408,187 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,697,477,000 after purchasing an additional 217,800 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,370,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,624,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,593 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,494,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,320,796,000 after purchasing an additional 321,333 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.10.

NYSE MDT opened at $89.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.75. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $86.70 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.31 and its 200 day moving average is $99.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 70.28%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

