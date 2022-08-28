Eagle Asset Management Inc. Acquires 10,693 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 92,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,693 shares during the quarter. AutoZone comprises about 1.0% of Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $189,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth $55,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 11.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,624,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 5.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total transaction of $6,526,324.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,157,868.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total transaction of $875,924.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,745.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total transaction of $6,526,324.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,157,868.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,163.02 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,503.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2,362.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,182.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,063.03. The company has a market capitalization of $42.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78.

AZO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2,125.00 to $2,420.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $1,969.00 to $2,296.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,169.41.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

