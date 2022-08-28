E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Sells 937 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,375 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 937 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on META. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.37.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Meta Platforms stock traded down $7.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $161.78. 24,023,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,839,832. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.25 and a 1 year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.61 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.93, for a total value of $66,666.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,799 shares in the company, valued at $3,859,419.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $3,075,693.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.93, for a total value of $66,666.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,859,419.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,618 shares of company stock worth $8,653,962 over the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

