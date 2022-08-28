E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 285 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,708 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,129,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,163,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,393 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Intuit by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,529,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,415,835,000 after purchasing an additional 652,399 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,922,658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,158,032,000 after purchasing an additional 336,690 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,823,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,962,730,000 after buying an additional 103,642 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 933,957.5% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,801,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,445,274,000 after buying an additional 3,801,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Intuit from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Intuit from $465.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $575.44.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total value of $3,923,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total value of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at $11,268,263.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit stock traded down $17.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $448.46. 1,777,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,858,038. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $429.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $437.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $126.50 billion, a PE ratio of 61.86, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.18. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

