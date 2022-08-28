E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,698 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 444.4% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen set a $185.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.04.

QCOM stock traded down $7.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.38. The company had a trading volume of 7,918,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,184,854. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $118.22 and a one year high of $193.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.22.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 26.57%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

