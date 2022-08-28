E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.41 Million Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Marriott International by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Marriott International by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 21,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Marriott International by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 156,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,583,000 after purchasing an additional 13,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Marriott International to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Marriott International Trading Down 3.7 %

In other news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $367,438.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,671.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

MAR traded down $5.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.69. 1,747,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,364,064. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $195.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.84.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.25. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 120.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 22.68%.

About Marriott International

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading

