E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Buys 559,213 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,111,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 559,213 shares during the period. Baidu accounts for approximately 9.1% of E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.61% of Baidu worth $279,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Baidu by 342.5% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Baidu by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 359 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BIDU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Baidu from $243.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Baidu in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Baidu from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Baidu from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Baidu from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.36.

Baidu Trading Down 2.2 %

Baidu Company Profile

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $147.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.04 billion, a PE ratio of -19.75, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.62 and a 12 month high of $182.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.21 and a 200-day moving average of $138.99.

(Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.