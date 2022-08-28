E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Buys 1,109 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,836 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 469.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $66,870,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,800,247.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $66,870,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,800,247.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.77.

ORCL stock traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.65. 4,904,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,098,556. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $63.76 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.11.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.