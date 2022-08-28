E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 85,514 Shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 332,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,514 shares during the period. JOYY comprises approximately 0.4% of E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.43% of JOYY worth $12,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of YY. Tobam grew its position in JOYY by 82.4% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 2,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in JOYY by 41.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in JOYY by 240.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of JOYY by 258.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,439 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JOYY by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on YY. TheStreet lowered JOYY from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered JOYY from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised JOYY from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JOYY currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of JOYY stock opened at $32.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.65. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.25 and a beta of 0.61. JOYY Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.14 and a 12-month high of $67.67.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The information services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $623.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.63 million. JOYY had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 2.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that JOYY Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is presently -220.65%.

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc..

