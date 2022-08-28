E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 304,590 Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,176,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304,590 shares during the quarter. Bilibili accounts for about 1.0% of E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $30,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BILI. abrdn plc raised its stake in Bilibili by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 20,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Bilibili by 389.5% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 17,835 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bilibili in the 4th quarter valued at about $941,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bilibili by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 807,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,239,000 after acquiring an additional 51,166 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Bilibili by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 709,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,936,000 after acquiring an additional 144,869 shares during the period. 40.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BILI opened at $25.24 on Friday. Bilibili Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.93 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.34 and a 200-day moving average of $25.56.

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.06). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 34.71% and a negative net margin of 39.78%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BILI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Bilibili from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bilibili from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Bilibili from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, CLSA reduced their target price on Bilibili from $33.40 to $25.30 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.14.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

