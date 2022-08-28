DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 418,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,715 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.12% of DoorDash worth $49,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in DoorDash by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC raised its position in DoorDash by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 7,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in DoorDash by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in DoorDash by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 407,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in DoorDash by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of DASH stock opened at $61.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.61. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.67 and a twelve month high of $257.25. The company has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.62 and a beta of 1.18.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.33). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 12.16% and a negative return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on DoorDash from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “top pick” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on DoorDash from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on DoorDash from $135.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.70.

In other DoorDash news, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 62,051 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $3,956,371.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 787,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,187,281.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 62,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $3,956,371.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 787,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,187,281.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $46,406.25. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 167,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,470,955.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,284 shares of company stock worth $8,550,662. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

