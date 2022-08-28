Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,367 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $10,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 68.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on D shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.29.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE D opened at $83.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.37 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

