Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target Increased to $266.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $264.00 to $266.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DG. Citigroup cut shares of Dollar General from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Loop Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar General from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $267.54.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $236.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $183.25 and a 1 year high of $262.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.92. The firm has a market cap of $53.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.40.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.56%.

Insider Activity

In other Dollar General news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total value of $1,171,989.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,700.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dollar General news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total value of $1,171,989.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,700.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,703.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dollar General

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 240.6% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 68.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

