Diversified Portfolios Inc. Makes New Investment in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 377.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 20,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPXU opened at $15.88 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 has a fifty-two week low of $12.03 and a fifty-two week high of $23.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.49.

About ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

