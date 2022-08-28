Diversified Portfolios Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,487 iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. American National Bank lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2,928.8% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 25,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $49.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.05. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $65.41.

