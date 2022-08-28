DISCIPLINA (DSCPL) 24 Hour Volume Hits $11,487.00

DISCIPLINA (DSCPL) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. Over the last week, DISCIPLINA has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar. One DISCIPLINA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DISCIPLINA has a market cap of $715,560.20 and approximately $11,487.00 worth of DISCIPLINA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Grid+ (GRID) traded 387,579.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,001.41 or 0.09985469 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004991 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005008 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004987 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004056 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002551 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00129168 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00032458 BTC.

DISCIPLINA (DSCPL) is a coin. DISCIPLINA’s total supply is 375,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,460,000,000 coins. DISCIPLINA’s official Twitter account is @tchmpls_events and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dreamscape Capital is an open-end investment fund with a primary focus on innovative blockchain technology markets. Its mission is to provide global investors with a larger range of asset management services. The team specializes in profitable trading techniques, high due diligence standards, and exceptional market proficiency. The official Dreamscape ticker is “DSC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “DSCP” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DISCIPLINA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DISCIPLINA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DISCIPLINA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

