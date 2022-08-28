Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DSAQ) Short Interest Down 66.7% in August

Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DSAQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direct Selling Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. boosted its stake in Direct Selling Acquisition by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. now owns 201,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Direct Selling Acquisition by 671.4% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,928,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,598 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Direct Selling Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $350,000. Arena Investors LP acquired a new position in Direct Selling Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Direct Selling Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $10,511,000. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Direct Selling Acquisition Price Performance

NYSE:DSAQ remained flat at $10.08 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 806 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,612. Direct Selling Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $10.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.02.

About Direct Selling Acquisition

Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on searching businesses within the direct selling industry.

