Digix Gold Token Trading Down 6.3% Over Last 7 Days (DGX)

Digix Gold Token (DGX) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. One Digix Gold Token coin can now be purchased for $14.20 or 0.00071074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Digix Gold Token has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Digix Gold Token has a total market cap of $775,630.20 and $68.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005006 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005024 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004124 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005006 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002559 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00129344 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00032668 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00084391 BTC.

Digix Gold Token Profile

Digix Gold Token (CRYPTO:DGX) is a coin. It launched on March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 58,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,623 coins. The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Digix Gold Token is digix.global. Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal.

Digix Gold Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

