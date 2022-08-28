Digitalcoin Price Tops $0.0022 on Exchanges (DGC)

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. Digitalcoin has a total market cap of $87,043.28 and $1.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. One Digitalcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Digitalcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,068.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,495.27 or 0.07450915 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000318 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00025852 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.08 or 0.00164848 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.04 or 0.00264280 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.83 or 0.00721683 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $115.67 or 0.00576373 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Digitalcoin Coin Profile

Digitalcoin (CRYPTO:DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 39,430,566 coins. The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digitalcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitalcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.