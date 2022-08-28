dForce Hits 24-Hour Volume of $629,660.00 (DF)

dForce (DF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. During the last seven days, dForce has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. dForce has a market capitalization of $15.00 million and $629,660.00 worth of dForce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dForce coin can currently be bought for $0.0348 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get dForce alerts:

Grid+ (GRID) traded up 392,800.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,021.76 or 0.10148701 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005023 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005019 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004112 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002566 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00129136 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00032536 BTC.

dForce Coin Profile

dForce is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2019. dForce’s total supply is 999,934,977 coins and its circulating supply is 430,532,332 coins. dForce’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. The official website for dForce is dforce.network. dForce’s official Twitter account is @dForcenet.

dForce Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce advocates to build a DeFi full-stack include stablecoin protocol, liquidity protocol, lending protocol, derivative protocol, and etc. Interoperability and programmability allow them to be layered on top of each other like Lego blocks to unveil more creative value-offerings and positive feedback loop among these protocols, which further fuel its interaction with other permission-less open finance protocols. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dForce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.