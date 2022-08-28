Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Short Interest Down 41.8% in August

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,600 shares, a decline of 41.8% from the July 31st total of 100,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on DLAKY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from €6.00 ($6.12) to €7.00 ($7.14) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from €8.00 ($8.16) to €7.50 ($7.65) in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from €7.25 ($7.40) to €7.80 ($7.96) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from €8.50 ($8.67) to €9.50 ($9.69) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.28.

Deutsche Lufthansa Stock Down 3.8 %

OTCMKTS:DLAKY traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.83. 103,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,947. Deutsche Lufthansa has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.07. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.17.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

