Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.18-$0.21 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $220.50 million-$224.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $223.02 million. Definitive Healthcare also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.03-$0.05 EPS.

Definitive Healthcare Stock Performance

Definitive Healthcare stock opened at $20.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -61.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.92 and its 200 day moving average is $22.47. Definitive Healthcare has a twelve month low of $14.76 and a twelve month high of $50.30.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.92.

Insider Activity at Definitive Healthcare

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Definitive Healthcare

In related news, Director David Randall Winn sold 2,200,000 shares of Definitive Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $52,844,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 17.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DH. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 81.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 37.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 3.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 2,358.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 4,529 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the first quarter worth $239,000. 99.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Definitive Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.