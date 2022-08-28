Defi For You Price Down 12.4% This Week (DFY)

Defi For You (DFY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. During the last seven days, Defi For You has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar. Defi For You has a market cap of $890,810.83 and approximately $20,293.00 worth of Defi For You was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Defi For You coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004989 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001674 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002229 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.90 or 0.00827703 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Defi For You Coin Profile
Defi For You’s total supply is 861,416,468 coins and its circulating supply is 406,416,468 coins. Defi For You’s official Twitter account is @DeFiForYou.
Buying and Selling Defi For You
