DEAPcoin Hits Market Cap of $44.02 Million (DEP)

DEAPcoin (DEP) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 28th. One DEAPcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DEAPcoin has traded down 33.1% against the U.S. dollar. DEAPcoin has a market cap of $44.02 million and $3.79 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DEAPcoin alerts:

Grid+ (GRID) traded 395,218.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,025.59 or 0.10156138 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005015 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005031 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004146 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002563 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00129254 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00032598 BTC.

DEAPcoin Coin Profile

DEP is a coin. It launched on August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,228,275,521 coins. DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here. DEAPcoin’s official website is dea.sg.

Buying and Selling DEAPcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEAPcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEAPcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEAPcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEAPcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.