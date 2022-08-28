DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

DAVIDsTEA Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ DTEA opened at $1.29 on Thursday. DAVIDsTEA has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $4.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.17. The firm has a market cap of $34.11 million, a PE ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.71.

DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.13 million for the quarter. DAVIDsTEA had a negative return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 73.62%.

About DAVIDsTEA

DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a specialty tea retailer in Canada and the United States. It offers loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts; tea accessories, including tea mugs, travel mugs, teacup sets, teapots, tea makers, kettles, infusers, filters, frothers, tins, and spoons; and food and beverages.

