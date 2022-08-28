Dash 24-Hour Volume Hits $77.01 Million (DASH)

Dash (DASH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. One Dash coin can now be purchased for approximately $45.27 or 0.00227107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dash has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. Dash has a market cap of $492.96 million and approximately $77.01 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003966 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001421 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00009300 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005003 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.57 or 0.00439292 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Dash Profile

Dash (CRYPTO:DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,888,360 coins. Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum. The official website for Dash is www.dash.org. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “

Dash is an open-source blockchain and cryptocurrency focused on offering a fast, cheap global payments network that is decentralized in nature. According to the project’s white paper, Dash seeks to improve upon Bitcoin (BTC) by providing stronger privacy and faster transactions.

Dash, whose name comes from “digital cash,” was launched in January 2014 as a fork of Litecoin (LTC). Since going live, Dash has grown to include features such as a two-tier network with incentivized nodes, including “masternodes,” and decentralized project governance; InstantSend, which allows for instantly settled payments; ChainLocks, which makes the Dash blockchain instantly immutable; and PrivateSend, which offers additional optional privacy for transactions.

“

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

