DAOventures (DVD) One Day Trading Volume Tops $4,093.00

DAOventures (DVD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. During the last week, DAOventures has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. One DAOventures coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0168 or 0.00000084 BTC on exchanges. DAOventures has a market cap of $154,900.81 and $4,093.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000094 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00008692 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000852 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000753 BTC.

DAOventures Coin Profile

DAOventures is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao. The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures.

DAOventures Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOventures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

