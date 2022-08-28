Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 59.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 27,669 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Danaher during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Danaher during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE:DHR opened at $280.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $203.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.86. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $272.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.09.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. Danaher’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.00.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

