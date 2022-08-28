Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF) Short Interest Up 30.4% in August

Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 503,400 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the July 31st total of 386,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Daicel Price Performance

DACHF remained flat at $6.12 during trading on Friday. Daicel has a one year low of $6.03 and a one year high of $6.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.62.

Get Daicel alerts:

About Daicel

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Daicel Corporation manufactures and sells cellulosic derivatives, organic chemicals, plastics, pyrotechnic devices, and other products in Japan, Asia, North America, and Europe. It operates through Medical/Healthcare, Smart, Safety, Materials, Engineering Plastics, and Others segments. The company offers 1,3-Butylene glycol, polyglycerin, and thickener for cosmetics; natural health food materials and supplements; and chiral and achiral columns, chiral reagents, bio reagents, and DNA and RNA-based probes, as well as analytical/purification/synthesis/formulation services, and analytical tools services for pharmaceuticals.

Receive News & Ratings for Daicel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daicel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.