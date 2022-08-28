Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF) Short Interest Up 30.4% in August

Posted by on Aug 28th, 2022

Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHFGet Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 503,400 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the July 31st total of 386,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Daicel Price Performance

DACHF remained flat at $6.12 during trading on Friday. Daicel has a one year low of $6.03 and a one year high of $6.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.62.

About Daicel

(Get Rating)

Daicel Corporation manufactures and sells cellulosic derivatives, organic chemicals, plastics, pyrotechnic devices, and other products in Japan, Asia, North America, and Europe. It operates through Medical/Healthcare, Smart, Safety, Materials, Engineering Plastics, and Others segments. The company offers 1,3-Butylene glycol, polyglycerin, and thickener for cosmetics; natural health food materials and supplements; and chiral and achiral columns, chiral reagents, bio reagents, and DNA and RNA-based probes, as well as analytical/purification/synthesis/formulation services, and analytical tools services for pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Daicel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daicel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.