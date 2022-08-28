Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) Short Interest Up 73.9% in August

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 741,800 shares, an increase of 73.9% from the July 31st total of 426,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 741.8 days.

Dai-ichi Life Price Performance

DCNSF remained flat at $17.41 during midday trading on Friday. Dai-ichi Life has a 1-year low of $16.43 and a 1-year high of $23.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.21.

About Dai-ichi Life

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in Japan, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance Business, Overseas Insurance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers individual life insurance and annuities, non-participating single premium whole life insurance, financial insurance and annuities, and group annuities.

