Dacxi (DACXI) Price Hits $0.0020 on Exchanges

Dacxi (DACXI) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. One Dacxi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dacxi has a total market cap of $7.17 million and $8,893.00 worth of Dacxi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dacxi has traded up 36.3% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005005 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001680 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002212 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.90 or 0.00830397 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Dacxi
Dacxi’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,535,828,988 coins. Dacxi’s official Twitter account is @DacxiGlobal.
Buying and Selling Dacxi
Receive News & Updates for Dacxi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dacxi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.