CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,500 shares, a drop of 65.5% from the July 31st total of 134,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 272,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.
CynergisTek Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CTEK remained flat at $1.23 during midday trading on Friday. 125,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,826. The company has a market capitalization of $16.31 million, a PE ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.25. CynergisTek has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $2.04.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of CynergisTek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.
Institutional Trading of CynergisTek
CynergisTek Company Profile
CynergisTek, Inc provides cyber security, privacy, and compliance services in the United States. The company identifies, measures, and tests security and privacy risk of organization, as well as verifies and validates their programs to meet compliance and business objectives through IT audits, technical testing, and risk and program assessments; develops policies, procedures, and playbooks to help build out a risk management program; and verifies the processes, people, and technology are working effectively.
Further Reading
