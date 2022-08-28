Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 187.1% from the July 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Cyclo Therapeutics Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:CYTH opened at $2.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of -0.56. Cyclo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $8.30.

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.08. Cyclo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 111.75% and a negative net margin of 746.00%.

Institutional Trading of Cyclo Therapeutics

Cyclo Therapeutics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cyclo Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CYTH Get Rating ) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,487 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.17% of Cyclo Therapeutics worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug, which is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also develops Trappsol Cyclo for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

