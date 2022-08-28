Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYBN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.67.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CYBN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cybin in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cybin in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Cybin from C$8.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Cybin alerts:

Cybin Stock Performance

Shares of Cybin stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. Cybin has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $2.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.69.

Institutional Trading of Cybin

Cybin ( OTCMKTS:CYBN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts forecast that Cybin will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYBN. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cybin during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cybin during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cybin during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cybin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cybin by 370.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 58,771 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

Cybin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cybin Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics. The company's development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog to treat major depressive and alcohol use disorders; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine for treating anxiety disorders; and CYB005, a phenethylamine derivative to treat neuroinflammation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cybin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cybin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.