CyberMiles (CMT) Trading Down 7.8% Over Last Week

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 28th. CyberMiles has a total market cap of $1.99 million and $72,924.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberMiles coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00026011 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,004.85 or 0.99911024 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00030024 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.14 or 0.00275409 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00055034 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000998 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004964 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CyberMiles (CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io. CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

