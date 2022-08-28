CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Trading Down 6.7 %

Shares of CVV stock opened at $5.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.49. CVD Equipment has a twelve month low of $3.68 and a twelve month high of $6.58. The company has a market capitalization of $37.68 million, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVD Equipment

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CVD Equipment stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned about 0.20% of CVD Equipment at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.31% of the company’s stock.

About CVD Equipment

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.

