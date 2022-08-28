CUTcoin (CUT) Price Tops $0.0050 on Major Exchanges

CUTcoin (CUT) traded 149.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. CUTcoin has a market cap of $806,891.93 and approximately $52.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CUTcoin has traded 25.4% lower against the dollar. One CUTcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00094556 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00029578 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000604 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00019401 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001448 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.11 or 0.00256436 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00029808 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

CUTcoin Profile

CUTcoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 165,930,742 coins and its circulating supply is 161,930,742 coins. CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in. The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog. The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org. The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

CUTcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

