Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer from $26.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cue Biopharma’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.08) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.05) EPS.

Cue Biopharma Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CUE opened at $2.81 on Wednesday. Cue Biopharma has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $18.42. The company has a current ratio of 8.29, a quick ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.03.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.05. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 77.08% and a negative net margin of 418.33%. Research analysts anticipate that Cue Biopharma will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CUE. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 51.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate is CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic that is in Phase 1b clinical trial designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus-driven cancers.

