CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTOF) Short Interest Down 28.2% in August

CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 238,500 shares, a decrease of 28.2% from the July 31st total of 332,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,385.0 days.

CTT – Correios De Portugal Price Performance

OTCMKTS CTTOF remained flat at $3.31 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.21. CTT – Correios De Portugal has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $5.50.

CTT – Correios De Portugal Company Profile

CTT – Correios De Portugal, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Mail, Express & Parcels, Financial Services & Retail, and Bank segments. The company was formerly known as Correio Publico. CTT – Correios De Portugal, SA was founded in 1520 and is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal.

