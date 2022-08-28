CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) Reaches Market Cap of $116,697.77

CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) traded up 20.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 27th. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, CryptoBonusMiles has traded up 16.8% against the dollar. CryptoBonusMiles has a market cap of $116,697.77 and $23.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CryptoBonusMiles Profile

CryptoBonusMiles (CRYPTO:CBM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,088,401 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CryptoBonusMiles is cryptobonusmiles.com. The official message board for CryptoBonusMiles is medium.com/@aeronaero. CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CryptoBonusMiles

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBonusMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoBonusMiles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoBonusMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

