CRYPTO20 (C20) One Day Volume Hits $8.00

CRYPTO20 (C20) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. One CRYPTO20 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0401 or 0.00000201 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CRYPTO20 has a total market cap of $1.62 million and $8.00 worth of CRYPTO20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CRYPTO20 has traded 23.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CRYPTO20 Coin Profile

C20 is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. CRYPTO20’s total supply is 40,656,082 coins and its circulating supply is 40,405,921 coins. CRYPTO20’s official Twitter account is @CRYPTOtwenty and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CRYPTO20 is /r/cryptotwenty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CRYPTO20’s official website is crypto20.com. CRYPTO20’s official message board is medium.crypto20.com.

CRYPTO20 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CRYPTO20 is an autonomous cryptocurrency-only portfolio composed by utilizing an index strategy. CRYPTO20 cuts out the middleman, the platform, and is thus able to offer significantly lower fees. CRYPTO20 is not a platform, it is a fully functioning product. CRYPTO20’s utility token is called C20. It can be traded at any time, holdings are fully transparent and there are no legacy banking fees or expensive fund managers. C20 tokens are directly tied to the underlying assets with a novel liquidation option that can be exercised via the smart contract. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CRYPTO20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CRYPTO20 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CRYPTO20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

